SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Reavey P, Brown SD, Ravenhill JP, Boden-Stuart Z, Ciarlo D. SSM Ment. Health 2022; 2: e100090.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssmmh.2022.100090

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Medium secure forensic psychiatric units are unique environments within the broader "post asylum" landscape of mental health services. Length of stay is much greater and restrictions on behavior, including sexual behavior, are legally and institutionally legitimated, due to concerns regarding risk. As a result, sexuality is rarely explored experientially with service users and no official policies on sexual conduct and sexual safety have yet been developed.


Language: en

Keywords

Forensic mental health; Liminality; Recovery; Sexuality; Vitality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print