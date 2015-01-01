|
Citation
|
Reavey P, Brown SD, Ravenhill JP, Boden-Stuart Z, Ciarlo D. SSM Ment. Health 2022; 2: e100090.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Medium secure forensic psychiatric units are unique environments within the broader "post asylum" landscape of mental health services. Length of stay is much greater and restrictions on behavior, including sexual behavior, are legally and institutionally legitimated, due to concerns regarding risk. As a result, sexuality is rarely explored experientially with service users and no official policies on sexual conduct and sexual safety have yet been developed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic mental health; Liminality; Recovery; Sexuality; Vitality