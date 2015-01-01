Abstract

The research on emergency response systems usually only considers the role of professional rescuers in emergency rescue or the activities taken by the victims in the process of self-rescue, and the joint research of the victims and rescuers in the same environment is relatively few. Multiagent modeling technology is a promising tool for simulating natural disaster emergency response systems. Based on the background of the earthquake rescue operation, this paper studies the related contents of the cooperative emergency response system of disaster victims and rescuers by using the modeling and simulation method of the multiagent. On the premise of making full use of the victims' ability to obtain information and move, it is proposed that the rescuers and the victims move together to the cluster point to complete the treatment to reduce the time wasted by the rescuers moving among the victims. This paper simulates different degrees of disaster through many experiments and simulates the influence of the relative speed of victims and rescuers by changing the moving speed of victims. It can be found that when there are many disaster victims, the collective rescue operation can reduce the overall emergency response time; when the movement speed of the victims is lower than that of the rescuers, the effect of the clustered rescue is similar to that of the victims waiting for rescue. When the movement speed of the victims is similar to that of the rescuers, the clustered emergency response is better than that of the victims waiting.

