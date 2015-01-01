Abstract

There may be several internal defects in railway track work that have different shapes and distribution rules, and these defects affect the safety of high-speed trains. Establishing reliable detection models and methods for these internal defects remains a challenging task. To address this challenge, in this study, an intelligent detection method based on a generalization feature cluster is proposed for internal defects of railway tracks. First, the defects are classified and counted according to their shape and location features. Then, generalized features of the internal defects are extracted and formulated based on the maximum difference between different types of defects and the maximum tolerance among same defects' types. Finally, the extracted generalized features are expressed by function constraints, and formulated as generalization feature clusters to classify and identify internal defects in the railway track. Furthermore, to improve the detection reliability and speed, a reduced-dimension method of the generalization feature clusters is presented in this paper. Based on this reduced-dimension feature and strongly constrained generalized features, the K-means clustering algorithm is developed for defect clustering, and good clustering results are achieved. Regarding the defects in the rail head region, the clustering accuracy is over 95%, and the Davies-Bouldin index (DBI) index is negligible, which indicates the validation of the proposed generalization features with strong constraints. Experimental results prove that the accuracy of the proposed method based on generalization feature clusters is up to 97.55%, and the average detection time is 0.12 s/frame, which indicates that it performs well in adaptability, high accuracy, and detection speed under complex working environments. The proposed algorithm can effectively detect internal defects in railway tracks using an established generalization feature cluster model.

Language: en