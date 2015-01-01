Abstract

Planning and decision-making technology at intersections is a comprehensive research problem in intelligent transportation systems due to the uncertainties caused by a variety of traffic participants. As wireless communication advances, vehicle infrastructure integrated algorithms designed for intersection planning and decision-making have received increasing attention. In this paper, the recent studies on the planning and decision-making technologies at intersections are primarily overviewed. The general planning and decision-making approaches are presented, which include graph-based approach, prediction base approach, optimization-based approach and machine learning based approach. Since connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs) is the future direction for the automated driving area, we summarized the evolving planning and decision-making methods based on vehicle infrastructure cooperative technologies. Both four-way signalized and unsignalized intersection(s) are investigated under purely automated driving traffic and mixed traffic. The study benefit from current strategies, protocols, and simulation tools to help researchers identify the presented approaches' challenges and determine the research gaps, and several remaining possible research problems that need to be solved in the future.

Language: en