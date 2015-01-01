Abstract

In this paper, a new fuzzy approach is applied to optimal design of the anti-skid control for electric vehicles. The anti-skid control is used to maintain the wheel speed when there are uncertainties. The control is able to provide an appropriate torque for wheels when the vehicle is about to skid. The friction coefficient and the moments of inertia of wheels and motor are considered as uncertain parameters. These nonlinear, bounded and time-varying uncertainties are described by fuzzy set theory. The control is deterministic and is not based on IF-THEN fuzzy rules. Then, the optimal design for this fuzzy system and control cost is proposed by fuzzy information. In this way, the uniform boundedness and uniform ultimate boundedness are guaranteed and the average fuzzy performance is minimized. Numerical simulations show that the control can prevent vehicle skidding with the minimum control cost under uncertainties.

Language: en