Abstract

The purpose of this study was to adapt the Parental Awareness and Supervision to Prevent Cyberbullying scale developed by Martín-Criado, Casas, and Ortega-Ruiz (2021) to Turkish and to carry out validity-reliability studies. The questionnaire includes five factors and 27 items in total: (a) parental knowledge of cyberbullying, (b) perception of parental competence in this regard, (c) parental perception of online risks, (d) the attribution of parental responsibility in digital education, (e) family supervision. The data were collected from 208 parents who voluntarily participated in the study. Confirmatory factor analysis evidenced that the fit indices are acceptable and/or perfect fit. Cronbach's alpha values for the factors were between 0.744 and 0.874 and the composite reliability values were between 0.754 and 0.857. These findings proved sufficient evidence for the reliability of the questionnaire. The study also investigated that parents' perceptions of the adapted questionnaire and their variation according to the demographic variables. A significant difference was observed between the parents for the parental supervision dimension. In addition, there were differences according to the age level of the parents, the school level of the child, and the education level of the parents for the dimensions of parental competence and parental supervision. The suggestions were presented for theory and practice within the framework of the findings.

