Abstract

The use of alcohol and other substances among underage adolescents continues to cause social concern nowadays, but it is not the only challenge that professionals face while working with this population. School bullying and cyberbullying remain another main issue affecting the well-being and development of the students. The main objective of the present study was to analyse the possible relationship between both school bullying and cyberbullying with substance use. A selective methodology was used, administering a survey among students from state funded Secondary schools in the Autonomous Community of Galicia (Spain), and obtaining a sample of 3,173 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The questionnaire included items referring to the consumption of several substances, specific screening scales for the evaluation of risky consumption (Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test, Cannabis Abuse Screening Test and CRAFFT Abuse Screening Test) and validated multi-item scales to assess school bullying and cyberbullying involvement (European Bullying Intervention Project Questionnaire and European Cyberbullying Intervention Project Questionnaire). The results showed that the most consumed substances were alcohol, tobacco and cannabis, finding also high risky consumption rates. Adolescents involved in either school bullying or cyberbullying in any role (victims, perpetrators and bully-victims) presented significantly higher rates in the consumption habits and risky consumptions analysed. These results highlight the need for a comprehensive prevention approach that addresses both school bullying, cyberbullying, and addictions at the same time.

