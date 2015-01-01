|
Arslan G, Genç E. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 134: e106371.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
As a form of child abuse, exposure to psychological maltreatment in childhood has adverse impacts on adolescents and young adults. Although psychological maltreatment is linked with decreased wellbeing, some protective factors such as positive perception including a positive view of self-abilities, self in past, and human nature of young adults may ultimately be more influencing in mental wellbeing among young adults. Using a sample of 394 young adults (76% male; M 21.36 SD = 2.57) from Turkey, we tested the role of a positive perspective on the association between psychological maltreatment and mental wellbeing.
Mental wellbeing; Positive perception; Positive psychology; Psychological maltreatment