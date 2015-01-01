Abstract

Background

As the most destructive natural disasters, tornado has a baneful influence on adolescents' mental health.

Objective

This study aimed to investigate the effect of trait mindfulness on patterns of posttraumatic response among adolescent survivors following the Yancheng tornado in China.

Method

Eighteen months after the tornado happened, 803 adolescent survivors were followed using a questionnaire package, including Child PTSD Symptom Scale, Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, and Five Facet Mindfulness Questionnaire. Latent profile analysis was conducted to identify patterns of posttraumatic responses.

Result

Based on the fitting indicators of latent profile analysis, the three-class patterns model of posttraumatic response was the optimal model. The three-class solution was characterized by Growth group (43.96%), Resisting group (27.02%), and Struggling group (29.02%) fitted the data best. Trait mindfulness was an effective indicator of the three-class patterns. In addition, each aspect of trait mindfulness affected the model differently. Observation, nonreactivity and nonjudgment predicted the Resisting group while acting with awareness predicted the Growth group.

Conclusion

There were three kinds of posttraumatic response patterns (Growth group, Resisting group, and Struggling group) which could be identified by trait mindfulness. The effects of different facets of trait mindfulness on posttraumatic response patterns were inconsistent in adolescents.

Language: en