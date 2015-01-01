|
Cho S, Braaten CN. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 135: e106390.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Research on intergenerational transmission of victimization found that caregiver's maltreatment history and psychological symptoms were associated with a higher risk of offspring victimization. Due to the dearth of research on the effects of age-specific caregiver victimization on the cycle of maltreatment, this study specifically examines the effects of caregiver childhood and adulthood victimization on their subsequent perpetration of abuse on their own children. Data from 1354 male and female children (White, Black, Hispanic, Multiracial) and their caregivers involved in the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect were analyzed to examine growth trajectories of child abuse from official reports filed between ages 2-4 through 10-12 in the United States.
Age-specific caregiver victimization; Caregiver’s depression; Child Abuse; Latent growth curve modeling