Abstract

Research on intergenerational transmission of victimization found that caregiver's maltreatment history and psychological symptoms were associated with a higher risk of offspring victimization. Due to the dearth of research on the effects of age-specific caregiver victimization on the cycle of maltreatment, this study specifically examines the effects of caregiver childhood and adulthood victimization on their subsequent perpetration of abuse on their own children. Data from 1354 male and female children (White, Black, Hispanic, Multiracial) and their caregivers involved in the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect were analyzed to examine growth trajectories of child abuse from official reports filed between ages 2-4 through 10-12 in the United States.



FINDINGS revealed that physical and emotional abuse exhibited the quadratic trajectories, while sexual abuse exhibited the linear trajectory. Caregivers experiencing adulthood physical abuse more likely demonstrated the instantaneous decreasing but accelerating trend of physical and emotional abuse on their children. Caregivers experiencing adulthood sexual abuse demonstrated the higher initial level of emotional abuse at child's age 4. Depressed caregivers were more likely to demonstrate the higher initial level and quadratic trajectory of emotional abuse.

Language: en