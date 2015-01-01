|
Citation
Skowron EA, Funderburk BW. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 136: e106391.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Meta-analyses show that Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT) significantly reduces child abuse and neglect in families where maltreatment has already occurred; however, research into the underlying mechanisms of change (i.e., how PCIT effects positive changes in parenting) remains limited. In this article, we discuss a new conceptual model of PCIT's active ingredients that is informed by biobehavioral research documenting the physiological underpinnings of problematic parenting. We describe deficits in self-regulation observed in child maltreating parents and PCIT's unique live coaching approach and associated techniques that may form the basis for in-vivo social regulation in the act of parenting that supports more effective, positive parenting behavior, strengthens parents' self-regulation skills, and reduces child maltreatment.
Language: en
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Evidence-based interventions; Mechanisms; Parent-Child Interaction Therapy; Parenting; Self regulation