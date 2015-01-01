|
Lee J, Roh BR, Yang KE. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 136: e106418.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Bullying victimization is one of the most prominent social concerns children and adolescents might face and results in severe negative consequences. Despite the growing study of bullying victimization over the past decade, only a few studies have examined different types of bullying victimization. Furthermore, the mechanisms through how different social support is associated with the patterns of bullying victimization remain mostly underexplored. This study aims to examine latent class typologies of multiple subtypes of bullying victimization in a nationally representative sample of 11,094 Korean adolescents and its associations with perceived social support from family, peers, and institutions. Data were derived from the 2016 Korean Children and Youth Rights Study (KCYRS). Using latent class analysis, a five-class typology of bullying victimization was uncovered: (1) high/multiple bullying victims, (2) traditional victims, (3) cyber victims, (4) verbal victims, and (5) non-involved participants.
Language: en
Bullying victimization; Latent class analysis; School-aged adolescents; Social support