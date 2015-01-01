SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wang X, Xie R, Ding W, Jiang M, Li W. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 136: e106422.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2022.106422

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study aimed to examine the independent and joint developmental trajectories of depression and neuroticism in children. The relationship between different types of maltreatment and the heterogeneity of their developmental trajectories was explored. Three tests were administered at six-month intervals among 890 children from central China. Using a person-centered approach, the study found three heterogeneous developmental trajectories for childhood depression/neuroticism and three heterogeneous joint developmental trajectories. The heterogeneity of children's development should not be overlooked when recognizing patterns of depression and neuroticism in children. A decrease in children's depression levels does not mean that they are cured, and it is possible that less detectable levels of neuroticism may slowly rise simultaneously. In addition, the relationship between different types of maltreatment and independent/joint developmental trajectories of depression and neuroticism was found. Maltreatment can cause high levels of depression and neuroticism in children, but some children can remit over time; however, there exists a proportion of children who will gradually rise from initially low levels of neuroticism.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Depression; Maltreatment; Neuroticism

