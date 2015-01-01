Abstract

Both official data and scientific evidence have shown that gender violence and the impact it has on children is an important social problem and ways of preventing it do not appear to be working. As this is an issue that affects children, it was decided to involve children in this research from the outset. To this end, six children's advisory groups were formed. Focus groups were then organised to explore children's perspectives on gender-based violence and the best ways for them to seek help and information in order to enhance early disclosure. Twelve focus groups were conducted with a total participation of 45 children aged 10-16 from Catalonia (Spain). The focus group discussions were transcribed verbatim and analysed through Theoretical Thematic Analysis. The results demonstrate the importance of children's active participation in research processes. It is clear that their understanding of the term is fairly comprehensive, wide-ranging and associated with the patriarchal system. The results point out that gender-based violence occurs in many spheres of social relations and schools are highlighted as privileged spaces for disclosure. The figure of the teacher is particularly highlighted as a key agent, and seen as one of the professionals closest to the children and identified as a person of trust. Teacher training is a pending challenge in addressing the prevention and intervention on gender-based violence.

Language: en