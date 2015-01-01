Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Interpersonal violence among school-going adolescents is a worldwide concern. This study explored the impact of parent-adolescent bonding on interpersonal violence among school-going adolescents in Bangladesh.

Study design

Cross-sectional.

Methods

Data were extracted from the Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS), 2014. A total of 2989 country representative sample was collected using a two-stage sampling technique in Bangladesh. Multivariate logistic regression has been conducted to observe the association between parent-adolescent bonding and interpersonal violence adjusting possible co-factors.

Results

Overall 56 % of adolescents were physically assaulted among school-going adolescents and 16% of adolescents were engaged in physical fighting.



RESULTS from the fitted logistic regression model indicated that parental checking homework, supportive friends played a significant protective role while being male, age of the adolescent at 16-17 years, substance abuse (amphetamines or methamphetamines), over control of parents, bullying, and psychological distress, had a significant positive impact on engaging physical fighting. In terms of physical assault, all the above-mentioned factors were positively associated whereas physical activity played a protective role.

Conclusions

Bullying, substance abuse, and psychological distress among adolescents are triggering factors for interpersonal violence. Increasing parental monitoring as well as supportive peers might be helpful to reduce violent behavior.

