Abstract

OBJECTIVE

The objectives of this study are to compare the suicide probability of adolescent sexual abuse victims with a control group.

Method

The study group consisted of 120 adolescents (105 female, 15 male) who had experienced sexual abuse, and the control group comprised 120 adolescents with sociodemographic features similar to those of the study group. Participants completed the following questionnaires: the Suicide Probability Scale, Brief Symptom Inventory, and child Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Reaction Index.

Results

The study group reported greater hopelessness, higher rates of suicidal ideation, increased hostility/impulsivity, and had higher general suicide probability subscale scores (determined via the Suicide Probability Scale) compared to the control group. Of the sexual abuse victims, general suicide probability scores were found to be higher among females and among subjects who indicated abuse involving contact and penetration, blaming oneself or their families for the abuse and the development of post-traumatic stress disorder and/or major depressive disorder following the abuse.

Conclusions

Our findings showed that individuals who had suffered sexual abuse were more likely to be at risk of suicide and that certain features of the victim, the abuse, and the abuser also related to the probability of suicide.

