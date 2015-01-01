SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cioffi CC, Schweer-Collins ML, Leve LD. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 137: e106494.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2022.106494

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
To examine the associations between adolescent pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes on substance use and suicide attempts in a sample who is at greater risk for substance use and suicide attempts -- those who have been involved with the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.
Methods
Using a prospective, longitudinal design, we examined the role of adolescent pregnancy outcomes on risk for suicide attempts and substance use among a sample of 166 female adolescents with juvenile justice system and child welfare involvement.
Results
Of participants, 36% (n = 60) reported at least one adolescent pregnancy with a total of 109 pregnancies reported. Adolescent pregnancy was associated with an increase in later suicide attempts (aOR = 1.68, 95% CI 1.06-2.72). Miscarriage was associated with a 2-fold increase in the likelihood of later suicide attempts, (aOR = 2.12, 95% CI 1.10-4.12). No participants who reported induced abortion (n = 13) reported suicide attempts. Adolescent pregnancy, miscarriage, and abortion were not significantly associated with later substance use (Ps > 0.05).
Conclusions
Healthcare professionals should conduct routine screening for suicidality in the months following a miscarriage, offer education to caregivers about how to support youth who experience pregnancy loss, provide additional social supports and familiarize themselves with local and virtual behavioral health resources to prevent suicide attempts among female adolescents who are at high risk and experience miscarriage.


Language: en

Keywords

Abortion; Adolescents; Foster care; Juvenile justice; Miscarriage; Pregnancy; Substance use; Suicide; Youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print