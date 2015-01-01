SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Park IY, Speer R, Whitfield DL, Kattari L, Walls EN, Christensen C. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2022; 139: e106536.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.childyouth.2022.106536

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Using multivariate logistic regression, the current study analyzes data from the 2015 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey - a representative sample of 7,095 public high school students between the ages of 14 and 18 in Colorado - to explore the relationship between the intersection of race/ethnicity and gender identity with mental and behavioral health-related risks including depression, school bullying, online bullying, and suicidal ideation. As anticipated, we find that some health-related risks were higher among youth with multiple marginalized identities. Specifically, youth identifying both as Bi/Multi-racial or Latino and as transgender/non-binary had significantly higher levels of depression and suicidal ideation compared to cisgender White youth. Risk prevention and response interventions should use intersectional approaches responsive to the unique needs of racial/ethnic minority youth who are also transgender/non-binary.


Language: en

Keywords

Bullying; Depression; Gender identity; Intersectionality; Race/ethnicity; Suicidal ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print