Abstract

This study used general strain theory (GST) to investigate the determinants of antisocial behavior (ASB) among high school students in Vestland County, Norway. Negative and positive stimuli were examined in two models. The results of the first model showed that among negative stimuli, bullying, depression, hate speech, and sexual harassment were significant predictors of ASB, while pressure was not predictive. In the second model, which controlled for family relations and school well-being, hate speech and sexual harassment again were significant predictors of ASB. Depression was a negative predictor, while pressure and bullying were unrelated to ASB. School well-being and positive family relations, when viewed as positive stimuli, were significant negative predictors of ASB. The final model, which included demographic and socioeconomic variables, showed that pressure, hate speech, and sexual harassment were significant positive predictors of ASB, while depression was a significant negative predictor. The perceived economic status of the family was positively associated with ASB. Gender, religiosity, and parental higher education were negatively associated with ASB. Years of schooling, smoking, and urban living, were positively related to a high volume of ASB. The results of this study provide a framework for future research on GST that can be used to assess the risk of ASB among school students in urban settings.

Language: en