Abstract

OBJECTIVE

The impact of social connectedness and self-esteem on suicide behaviors among Latina/o youth with suicide ideation were examined.



METHOD: Data were employed from Add Health Waves 1 and 2. The analysis for this study focused on 210 Latino/a youth who reported suicide ideation, but no suicide attempts at Wave 1. A multinomial variable (no suicide ideation, persistent suicide ideation, and transition to attempts) was created to examine suicide behaviors a year later in Wave 2. Multinomial logistic regression models were used.



RESULTS: Family connectedness reduced the odds of transitioning from ideation to suicide attempts relative to no ideation, adjusting for demographic and psychological covariates. In addition, school connectedness reduced the odds of persistent ideation relative to no ideation. Cuban-descent adolescents compared with those of Mexican descent, had increased odds of transitioning to attempts relative to no ideation group. Depression was not associated with the transition from ideation to attempts or persistent ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Suicide prevention efforts with Latino/a youth should target family and school connectedness as intervention strategies. Attention to diversity within Latinx subgroups should be emphasized.

