Abstract

School violence is currently a focus of social alarm that generates special interest in research, given its significant impact on the personal, social, school and family environments of children and adolescents. With regard to the prevention and intervention of this social phenomenon, the study of attitudes associated with violent behavior in the school context has been described as an important variable. This study aims to explore attitudes towards school violence, associated behaviors and the influence that the perceived sex could have on this relationship. The sample studied consists of 96 participants from Spanish Elementary Education and Compulsory Secondary Education schools. Through focus groups and thematic analysis of the data, a qualitative study of attitudes associated with violent behavior due to sex is carried out. Seven groups of attitudes were identified: a) associated with gender stereotypes; b) towards Intimate partner violence; c) as a form of attraction; d) as a way to socialize; e) as a way to increase self-esteem; f) as a form of fun, and g) when it is perceived as legitimate. These results could serve as a basis for the creation of evaluation instruments, as well as for the design of prevention and psychological intervention plans based on attitude modification.

Language: en