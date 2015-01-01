Abstract

The prevalence of volatile substance misuse, particularly by children, is a challenging phenomenon for communities to address. Adolescent developmental experiences combined with the relative ease of obtaining the substances, the 'high' or 'numbing' effect of inhalation, and adverse family and social circumstances are known contributing factors. However, interventions examined in the literature, to date, have had mixed results. A scoping review of recent literature was conducted to identify the range of interventions currently used to prevent volatile substance misuse among children and young people that could be used to inform a comprehensive, place-based strategy. Twelve interventions for volatile substance misuse were identified and analysed in order to explore the key ingredients of intervention effectiveness. Four themes of effective interventions are discussed: the developmental ecology of the child; a family and community focus; a focus on access and opportunity; and a multi-modal strategy recognising the need for systems integration. The study indicates the need for a collaborative, participatory, and holistic community intervention.

