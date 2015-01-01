Abstract

The current study aimed to explore the relationship between perceived respect for rights and life satisfaction in adolescents. Data from the 2018 Korean Survey on the Rights of Children and Youth were used for analysis. 6167 middle and high school students in South Korea completed a self-reported questionnaire on various aspects of their right experiences and well-being. Hierarchical multiple regressions were performed while controlling for demographic variables, negative affect, and bullying victimization. The final model explained 37.6% of the variance in life satisfaction scores. The results indicate that their subjective evaluation of respect for rights was positively related to overall life satisfaction and accounted for an additional 8.4% of the variance in life satisfaction score above and beyond the effects of demographic factors, negative affect, and bullying victimization. Negative affect was significantly and negatively associated with life satisfaction. However, traditional and cyberbullying victimization had no significant impact on life satisfaction. The current study extends the existing literature through the use of open-ended questions, the inclusion of cyberspace, and examination in a South Korean context. Future studies should consider further investigating the causal relationship between these variables using a longitudinal design.

