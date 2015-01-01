Abstract

OBJECTIVE

The current study examined the validity of the Healthy Families Parenting Inventory (HFPI) to predict future risk of child abuse and neglect.

Method

Participants in the study were 2,088 parents participating in a single statewide home visitation program. Most parents were low-income mothers with a variety of socio-demographic risk indicators. Participants were administered the HFPI at program enrollment, then followed through administrative data for approximately one year for future official maltreatment reports.

Results

Pre-intervention HFPI composite and subscale scores demonstrated incremental predictive validity of a future official maltreatment report.

Conclusions

The HFPI can be used successfully during home visitation at the time of program initiation to suggest needs and services that reduce the likelihood child maltreatment, and aid in the prediction of future child abuse and neglect.

Language: en