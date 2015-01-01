|
Sekhar C, Chopra M. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(2): 143-150.
An alternative dispute resolution method is a suitable and expeditious method of resolving motor accident cases involving compoundable & non-compoundable offenses, which helps the injured in a quicker, cheaper, and acceptable method. This Research Paper explores the possibilities to bridge the gap in law, making it easier for the insurers and insured to reach an agreement faster, cheaper, and which empowers the victims.
Language: en