Abstract

The purpose of this study is to investigate the impact of Technology Acceptance Model (TAM) factors, which consist of perceived ease of use and usefulness, and their impact on attitudes and intentions to use Traffic Jam Assistance (TJA) among Jakarta car owners. The survey method is quantitative using non-stochastic sampling methods and convenient sampling methods. 220 samples were analyzed using the SEM-PLS analysis technique. The results of the study confirm that all hypotheses have been proven. Perceived ease of use and perceived usefulness have been found to positively and significantly influence attitudes. Moreover, the attitude has a positive and significant impact on the intention to use TJA. This research may be the basis for applied research for creating TJA prototypes and research development for TJA productions.

Language: en