Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fatigue is a common and often debilitating symptom experienced by many stroke survivors. Significant post stroke fatigue may predispose individuals to other health complications, such as falls, which can lead to fractures and soft tissue injuries. Only limited research has examined the association between fatigue and falls in stroke survivors.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the Sax Institute's 45 and Up Study, from a subset of individuals who had experienced a stroke. The Modified Fatigue Impact Scale-5-item version (MFIS-5) was used to measure the level of fatigue. A logistic regression model, adjusted for stroke characteristics and comorbidities, was used to determine the magnitude of association between change in fatigue score and odds of having had a fall.



RESULTS: A total of 576 participants completed the questionnaire. A total of 214 (37.2%) participants reported having had a fall in the previous 12 months. There was a statistically significant association between fatigue scores and fall status (p < 0.001). Specifically, for every 1-point increase in the fatigue score (MFIS-5) (i.e. higher level of fatigue), the odds of a person having a fall is 1.10 times greater (AOR = 1.10; 95% CI 1.05, 1.15; p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: This study revealed an association between an increasing risk of falls with increasing severity of post stroke fatigue. Accurate detection and management of fatigue may help reduce the risk of falls and should be the focus of future research.

