Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Depression among Black youth has been under-identified, misdiagnosed and undertreated leaving many Black youth to suffer with this potentially debilitating condition. Thus, it is crucial to evaluate how to appropriately identify and treat depression in Black adolescents. This review outlines the risk factors for the development of depression in Black adolescents, the barriers they face when attempting to access mental healthcare and culturally sensitive actions steps a primary care provider can take to help increase the appropriate diagnosis and ultimate treatment of depression in Black adolescents. RECENT FINDINGS: Depression can present differently in Black adolescents, which leads to its under identification or misdiagnosis. Moreover, in recent years, the rate of suicide among Black adolescents has been disproportionately rising faster compared to other race/ethnic groups. There have been multiple barriers identified that can be attributed to these findings such as provider mistrust, cultural stigma against seeking help for mental illness, lack of education in the Black community about how depression presents, and lack of financial resources to access mental healthcare. SUMMARY: By understanding the unique experiences and inequities faced by Black youth, a culturally responsive assessment can be performed as the crucial initial step in the diagnostic assessment of their depression.

Language: en