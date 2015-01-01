|
Standley CJ, Jumaan AO, Sorrell EM, El Bcheraoui C. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e946090.
35795694
Abstract
In late 2020, we launched a Research Topic on humanitarian health. We deliberately kept the scope broad to showcase diverse health topics and geography, especially from countries impacted by violence and conflict not commonly represented in scientific publications. These environments provide distinct and varied challenges for research and provision of health services compared to other types of humanitarian emergency. We aimed at assembling a collection of papers highlighting the extraordinary work performed by individuals and groups to both advance health, and, simultaneously, generate evidence that can be used to improve outcomes in similar settings and circumstances. The resulting submissions achieved our aim. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic was raging during the entire review period of the submissions, the issue includes several papers on COVID-19, albeit from diverse perspectives and populations. Here, we summarize the key findings and implications of the papers and include observations derived from this experience around conducting and publishing health research in conflict and violence-affected humanitarian settings.
Ethiopia; *Violence; Afghanistan; Iraq; conflict and violence; health equity; humanitarian health; Lebanon; Yemen