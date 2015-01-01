|
Citation
Kar Ray M, Theodoros T, Wyder M, Nghiem S, Chiu J, Morrison T, Steginga A, Sorrensen R, Kinsella K, Lombardo C. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
35795980
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: A literature gap exists for interventions to decrease average length of stay (ALOS) for patients with psychiatric presentations at the emergency department (ED). Long ALOSs are often related to sequential assessments of patients with high suicide risk or patients awaiting an inpatient bed. Safety planning may provide opportunities for diverting patients to the community and for reducing ED ALOS. This study reports on the impact of a safety-planning approach based on the PROTECT (proactive detection) framework for suicide prevention.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Admissions and readmissions; Emergency psychiatry; Length of stay; Self-harm behavior