Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use is an established risk factor for intimate partner aggression (IPA); however, few studies have considered whether couple drinking episodes increase the short-term likelihood of IPA episodes. The present ecological momentary assessment study considered the temporal effects of alcohol consumption on IPA perpetration and victimization within a sample of community couples at elevated risk of aggression.



METHOD: Mixed-sex (n = 191), same-sex male (n = 31), and same-sex female (n = 27) cohabiting couples (total N = 249; ages 21-35) made three independent, random reports for 30 consecutive days. Dyadic multilevel modeling was used to examine the impact of each partner's drinking episodes on the occurrence of verbal and physical perpetration and victimization events within the next 4 hr, using the actor-partner interdependence model.



RESULTS: Actor and partner alcohol use increased the likelihood of conflict and likelihood of conflicts involving verbal perpetration and victimization within the next 4 hr; alcohol effects on physical aggression were weaker. Actor alcohol effects on IPA remained significant after the addition of several control variables; partner effects did not. The absence of Alcohol × Gender interaction effects suggests that alcohol effects on IPA do not depend on actor or partner gender or their combination.



CONCLUSIONS: There are robust alcohol effects on the occurrence of verbal aggression perpetration and victimization episodes, with weak effects on physical aggression perpetration. Conflicts that include alcohol are not more likely to include aggression; rather, alcohol increases the likelihood of conflict occurring, with a proportion of those involving verbal aggression. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en