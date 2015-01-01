SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Petrova NN. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2022; 122(6. Vyp. 2): 43-48.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/jnevro202212206243

PMID

35797195

Abstract

OBJECIVE: To analyze the literature data on the relationship between antidepressant therapy and suicide risk and the ways to prevent suicidal behavior in patients on antidepressant therapy. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A non-systematic review of publications was conducted using keywords in the following databases: ELibrary.ru, PubMed, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Inclusion criteria were meta-analyses, Cochrane reviews, epidemiological and original studies.

RESULTS: Data from original studies are inconsistent, but more evidence-based epidemiologic studies support the preventive role of antidepressant therapy with regard to suicide. An increased risk of suicide with antidepressant therapy is seen in younger patients, especially in the first 2 weeks of treatment, in the absence of a therapeutic response. The initial dosage of antidepressants, possibly the type of antidepressant, is of some importance. The group at risk of committing suicide is those who have received psychotropic therapy in the previous year.

CONCLUSION: There is no generally accepted model of prevention, but it is recommended that patients be observed during the first 4 weeks of treatment for depression, as well as during the period of antidepressant dose modification.


Language: ru

Keywords

depression; suicide risk; antidepressants

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print