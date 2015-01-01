|
OBJECIVE: To analyze the literature data on the relationship between antidepressant therapy and suicide risk and the ways to prevent suicidal behavior in patients on antidepressant therapy. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A non-systematic review of publications was conducted using keywords in the following databases: ELibrary.ru, PubMed, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. Inclusion criteria were meta-analyses, Cochrane reviews, epidemiological and original studies.
Language: ru
