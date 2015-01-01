Abstract

The review highlights the main issues of positive and negative religious coping in depression with suicidal behavior. The number of clinical and psychological factors related to suicide risk (age, gender, clinics of depression, internal and external religious orientation, the role of religious community, social support and ethical assessment of suicide) is discussed. To develop personalized approaches to the complex therapy of suicidal behavior, it is advisable to devote further research to studying the influence of the religious factor on depressive states with different levels of severity of psychopathological disorders.

Language: ru