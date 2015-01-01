Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To study the impact of family history of mood disorders (FHMD), comprising genetic factors associated with depression, on the association between adverse childhood experience (ACE) and suicidality in depression. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This multicenter cross-sectional study included 200 in- and outpatients (64% (n=128) women, mean age - (M (SD)) 36.21 (15.09) yrs.) with depression. Self-reports about FHMD and lifetime suicide attempts were obtained in clinical interview. The lifetime intensity of suicidal ideas and behavior was assessed by the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS), ACE - by the Adverse Childhood Experience International Questionnaire (ACE-IQ).



RESULTS: FHMD did not affect the prevalence of ACE, suicide attempts and C-SSRS scores. We found that FHMD weakens the link between ACE and the risk of suicide attempt. The emotional neglect itself increased the risk of suicide attempt (p=0.001, OR=4.428, CI 95% [1.797-10.911]), but reduced it in patients with FHMD (p=0.03, OR=0.128, CI 95% [0.018-0.893]). GLM analysis revealed that FHMD significantly affected the association between suicidal ideas and domestic violence (p=0.045) and between suicidal behavior and emotional neglect (p=0.015) and abuse (p=0.044).



CONCLUSION: FHMD may weaken the link between ACE and suicidality in patients with depression. Suicidality in these patients may be underlined by mechanisms not involved in the response to ACE although more studies are needed.

Language: ru