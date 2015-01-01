SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jafari H, Amini-Rarani M, Ranjbar M, Shafiee M, Haj-Hashemi A. J. Community Health Res. 2022; 11(2): e6.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Introduction Many people die as a result of road traffic crashes globally every year. Low- and middle-income countries had higher road crashes mortality compared to high-income countries and Iran is one of the countries with the high road crashes mortality in the world. Regarding the important and basic role the social components plays in health. The current study aims to investigate social determinants of traffic crash mortality in Isfahan during the 2014-2017.

Methods: This study was a cross-sectional data secondary analysis. 29909 traffic crashes were analyzed. Data were extracted from the Hospital Information System (HIS) and analyzed using logistic regression. Social determinants were selected using the Commission on Social Determinants of Health conceptual framework. Data were analyzed with Stata 14 software at a significance level of less than 0.05

Results: we found that 719(2.8%) mortalities were related to traffic accident injury. The death rate due to traffic crash in the hospital was 2.4%. Multivariate logistic regression showed that men (P-value =0.00), unemployed people, less than 65 years of age, injured transported from suburb and passengers of small vans/trucks (P-value <0.00) had higher odds of mortality caused by traffic crashes

Conclusions: Considering the importance of social factors on traffic crashes mortality, health policy-makers should develop preventive programs and adopting policies based on occupation, sex, age, mode of transport of the injured, and the type of vehicles to inform interventions aimed at reducing injury-related mortality.

Keywords: Road traffic crashes, Road traffic accidents, Social determinants of health, Social factor

Available: http://jhr.ssu.ac.ir/article-1-907-en.html


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print