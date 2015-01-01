Abstract

Follow these tips because there are not enough spaces, suitable, safe and secure for physical activity and sports.



A sedentary and inactive lifestyle has become prevalent among a large portion of the world's population. There are different statistics on the level of inactivity of people in different countries. The American Society of Surgeons recommends that at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity be performed daily for at least five days a week to ensure the minimum physical health of citizens.



Walking is the most common and accessible type of physical activity that can be used by all age groups. Walking as a behavior is caused by various individual, social, economic and environmental factors. In the meantime, the environment is very important because it includes the whole society. Therefore, identifying the environmental factors affecting people's walking and using it in the design of residential areas can lead to increased physical activity and ultimately lead to the promotion of public health.



Walkability means the ability to walk in one place. The walkable neighborhoods provides a pleasant and attractive space for pedestrians with a feeling of comfort, convenience and security; This vibrant place with an interconnected network of streets, convenient access routes to a variety of destinations and the presence of different age and gender groups.



But many cities and towns are modern, car- dependent, and are designed to provide faster and better access to cars. This has led to a strong dependence of urban life on cars, leading to sedentary citizens, overweight and obesity, reduced social interactions with neighbors, depression and physical inactivity. Recent research and findings, especially in industrialized countries, have sounded the alarm about urban life patterns...

