Citation
Azari Y, Sadeghi Moghadam M, Khodabandeh J, Hamedi A. J. Community Health Res. 2021; 10(4): 337-344.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Animal bite is a serious and dangerous threat to human health. The highest prevalence rate of animal bite in Iran is in Golestan, Ardabil and, then Khorasan. The present study examined the epidemiological characteristics and the trend of animal bites during 2014-2018.
