Abstract

BACKGROUND: Animal bite is a serious and dangerous threat to human health. The highest prevalence rate of animal bite in Iran is in Golestan, Ardabil and, then Khorasan. The present study examined the epidemiological characteristics and the trend of animal bites during 2014-2018.

Methods: This analytical cross sectional study was conducted on human cases suspected of rabies, which were collected by Shirvan Health Center. Data were described using descriptive statistics indicators (frequency and percentage, mean and standard deviation) and drawing appropriate graphs, and decomposition method was used in SPSS19 software to estimate the animal bites.

Results: In this study, out of 3784 cases bitten by animals, 2821 happened by a sudden attack. Most reports of the animal bite were from dogs. Also, the trend of animal bite during 2014-2018 was increasing and the charts showed that the trend will continue to increase the next year.

Conclusion: Due to the increasing trend of animal bites, it is necessary to take basic measures such as training endangered groups, forming a committee to eliminate stray dogs, and strengthening the care system and immunization program.

Language: en