Waghachavare V, Dhumale G, Kadam J. J. Community Health Res. 2021; 10(1): 4-11.
(Copyright © 2021, Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
INTRODUCTION: Gender stereotyping is the generalized and ambiguous impression of an individual's roles in society based on one's gender, remarkably difficult to abandon. These biases play an important role in vocational choices. The aim of the current research was to study attitudes towards women, gender stereotyping, and gender biases among adolescent boys and girls from a rural area.
