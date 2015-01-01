Abstract

Intentional or accidental cardiothoracic injuries caused by needles and pins are rare and commonly reported in individuals with psychiatric conditions or intravenous drug users. Although rare, these cases could result in serious injury during the performance of an autopsy and highlight the importance of post-mortem radiology. Therapeutic complications with cardiac perforation have been reported due to pericardiocentesis and acupuncture. The majority of reported cases were not fatal and some had a prolonged asymptomatic period of weeks or even years after insertion. Needles or other sharp objects can reach the cardiovascular system directly through the chest wall, indirectly from any segment of the gastrointestinal tract after swallowing needles, or through migration of broken needles from distant injection sites in intravenous drug users. We report a case of rapidly fatal cardiopulmonary injuries following "self-treatment" to "pop" a cyst with a piercing needle. The scene, autopsy, computed tomography, and digital x-ray findings of this unique case are discussed with a review of selective literature. In this case, the right lung and heart showed multiple perforations, possibly resulting from heartbeats or respirations pushing the organs against the needle. To our knowledge, perforations in this setting of "self-treatment" have not been previously reported in the literature.

