Abstract

AIM: The current study aimed to systematically review the data obtained from studies on women with breast and gynaecologic cancers subjected to Intimate Partner Violence (IPV).



DESIGN: Systematic review without meta-analysis. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, ProQuest, Google Scholar, Scopus, Web of Science; databases were searched without time limit. REVIEW METHOD: The PRISMA model was guided the systematic literature search using Boolean keywords and operators. PICO statement was used to develop a question of this review. Studies examining women with breast and gynaecologic cancers subjected to IPV were included in the study after the quality of the articles was reviewed.



RESULTS: Eight studies that met the inclusion criteria and were conducted between 2000 and 2021 were included in the study.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies confirm the effect of IPV on the severity and consequences of breast and gynaecologic cancers. Having a history of IPV can indirectly lead to breast and gynaecologic cancers. On the other hand, women suffering from IPV are more likely than other women to delay screening or not perform screening for cancer. IMPACT: The dimensions and nature of violence and the disclosure or non-disclosure of violence in vulnerable women are strongly affected by society's culture. Therefore, researchers need to have sufficient knowledge of the culture and social factors governing the community to achieve reliable findings related to IPV in qualitative, quantitative, and psychometric studies and the design of IPV assessment tools. It is recommended that IPV screening teams, that is, multidisciplinary teams of trained physicians, nurses and social workers, participate in two-way screening programmes: IPV screening for women with gynaecological cancer and screening for gynaecological cancer in women with IPV.

Language: en