Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the overlap between considering oneself to have stopped nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and the actual cessation of the behavior in terms of days self-injured in the last month and last year, and how these operationalizations are associated with constructs related to NSSI recovery.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey including measures of coping, emotion dysregulation, psychological distress, general self-efficacy, and self-efficacy in resisting NSSI was answered by 144 adults aged 17-81 years (M(age) [SD] = 21.43 [7.32]).



RESULTS: Having self-injured for ≥5 days in the last year was overly inclusive of individuals who currently considered themselves as having stopped NSSI (39.02%). Considering oneself to have stopped NSSI was associated with better emotion regulation (Cohen's d = 0.45), and higher general self-efficacy and higher self-efficacy to resist NSSI (d = 0.59-0.64) than behavioral cessation. Not actually engaging in NSSI was only associated with self-efficacy to resist NSSI in risk contexts, such that fewer days self-injured in the last year increased confidence (partial η(2) = 0.085).



CONCLUSION: Accounting for whether an individual considers themselves as having stopped NSSI or not may complement estimates of behavioral cessation, and strengthen outcomes associated with NSSI recovery.

Language: en