Citation
Claréus B, Hasking PA, Gray N, Boyes ME. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35802511
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study examined the overlap between considering oneself to have stopped nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and the actual cessation of the behavior in terms of days self-injured in the last month and last year, and how these operationalizations are associated with constructs related to NSSI recovery.
Keywords
recovery; self-harm; self-injury; cessation; DSM-5