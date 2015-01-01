SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Claréus B, Hasking PA, Gray N, Boyes ME. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23409

35802511

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the overlap between considering oneself to have stopped nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and the actual cessation of the behavior in terms of days self-injured in the last month and last year, and how these operationalizations are associated with constructs related to NSSI recovery.

METHODS: A cross-sectional survey including measures of coping, emotion dysregulation, psychological distress, general self-efficacy, and self-efficacy in resisting NSSI was answered by 144 adults aged 17-81 years (M(age) [SD] = 21.43 [7.32]).

RESULTS: Having self-injured for ≥5 days in the last year was overly inclusive of individuals who currently considered themselves as having stopped NSSI (39.02%). Considering oneself to have stopped NSSI was associated with better emotion regulation (Cohen's d = 0.45), and higher general self-efficacy and higher self-efficacy to resist NSSI (d = 0.59-0.64) than behavioral cessation. Not actually engaging in NSSI was only associated with self-efficacy to resist NSSI in risk contexts, such that fewer days self-injured in the last year increased confidence (partial η(2)  = 0.085).

CONCLUSION: Accounting for whether an individual considers themselves as having stopped NSSI or not may complement estimates of behavioral cessation, and strengthen outcomes associated with NSSI recovery.


recovery; self-harm; self-injury; cessation; DSM-5

