Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in both developed and developing countries.



METHODOLOGY: This retrospective observational study was done in the Emergency Department (ED) of a tertiary care trauma center in Southern India in 2018 (January to December).



RESULTS: During the study period of 1 year, the ED attended 74,466 patients which included 7675 (10.3%) trauma patients. The mean age was 35.3 (SD: 18.5) years with three-fourth (76.6%) being males. Pediatric/adolescents (age ≤18 years) and geriatric age groups (age ≥60 years) comprised 16.7% and 11.8% cases, respectively. Road traffic accidents (RTA) (66%) were the predominant mode of injury followed by falls (fall from height: 8.6% and fall on level ground: 7.8%). Among the RTAs, the majority were two-wheelers related (73.8%), followed by pedestrian injuries (9.4%) and four-wheelers injuries (7.2%). Bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analysis showed pedestrian injuries, low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), and hypotension at arrival as independent predictors of hospital mortality. The in-hospital mortality rate was 0.7%. A quarter (24%; n = 1841) of the patient's population was solely managed by the ED team and discharged stable, while 2179 (28.4%) victims required hospital admission.



CONCLUSION: Trauma is a major cause of mortality especially among the breadwinners of families in India with almost half being due to two-wheeler accidents. Efficient ED professionals and a multispecialty team of trauma surgeons, neurosurgeons, and orthopedics handle the major load of acute trauma. Pedestrian injuries, low GCS, and hypotension at arrival are independent predictors of in-hospital mortality.

