Abstract

This article reviews the current evidence on traumatic fractures in soccer, and assesses how this can guide practice. The incidence of traumatic soccer-related fractures was found to be 0.64 to 0.71/1000 in the general population. Demographics vary between the general population and professional soccer players, with 68% of traumatic soccer fractures occurring in the upper extremity in the general population, and only 23% of traumatic soccer fractures occurring in the upper extremity in professional players. Within the general population, around 80% of traumatic soccer-related fractures are managed non-operatively, with 20% managed operatively. The optimal treatment method is determined by fracture location and configuration. There is an increasing role for primary operative treatment in unstable, non-displaced fracture types, to facilitate an accelerated return to soccer. Around 86% of soccer players return to sport post-fracture. Return times vary by fracture locations and playing level, with elite players having quicker return times than the general population. Regarding injury prevention, shin guards appear to confer substantial benefit against tibial diaphyseal fractures. However, further research is required to determine the optimal preventative measures against fractures in soccer.

