Abstract

This study aimed to investigate not only the differences in in-hospital deaths between male and female homicides in Taiwan from 1998 to 2015, but also the epidemiological characteristics and long-term trend analysis. We collected data on 76,125 hospitalized patients injured in attempted homicides from January 1, 1998, to December 31, 2015, from the National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD), identifying 59,161 male and 16,694 female patients. Age, gender, and index date match. Multiple logistic regression was used to analyze the risks of gender differences in terms of homicide. The death risk of male patients was 1.673 times that of female patients and the mortality risk of low-income male patients was 3.447 times greater than that of non-low-income male patients. Moreover, the in-hospital death risk was 23.584 and 5.064 times higher for male and female patients with catastrophic illness, respectively, compared to patients with noncritical diseases. There is a higher trend of male than female patients hospitalized after an attempted homicide. Gender differences are significantly related to homicide, with males having a higher risk of death risk from homicide than females, especially in terms of low-income and catastrophic illness.

