Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: All medicine and healthcare undergraduates were encountered with terminations and delays of professional examinations. These alterations were on topmost of other tasks the COVID-19 pandemic carried out for instance not roaming, covered faces with masks and specifically segregation. This interruption of normal life was a major cause of mental health disaster and it is no surprise that medicine and healthcare undergraduate has had high rates of psychological effects including hopelessness, stress and suicidal thoughts. This study aimed to investigate the unmediated connection of anxiety and stress related mental health decline and suicide among medical and nonmedical undergraduates during the pandemic of covid-19.



METHODS: A multidiscipline online cross-sectional comparative study design was chosen for this study conducted from November 2020 to January 2021 with a pre-validated questionnaire to collect responses from sample size 1290. SPSS- 21 used for descriptive analysis of means, S.D, ANOVA and spearman's correlations. Forward step-wise model of linear regression applies for true significant bivariate relationship (p<.001).



RESULTS: The result shows that all three cohorts were affected. Among the non-medical cohorts, B-Pharmacy students had the high level (p<.001) of anxiety with suicide ideation response (n=200; 39.2%), along with lowest level of envisions care (19.5%; p<.001) in pandemic. Control and independent variable had a strong negative effects on B-Pharmacy and medical students with p<.000.



CONCLUSIONS: This study offered more data that the concerns, anxieties and uncertainties caused by pandemic COVID-19, don't roll out alone but remain as long-lasting problems demanding ongoing attention.

