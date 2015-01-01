|
Ansari SK, Khan SY, Jabeen F, Riaz A, Cheema AH. Pak. J. Med. Sci. Q. 2022; 38(5): 1093-1100.
(Copyright © 2022, Professional Medical Publications)
35799763
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: All medicine and healthcare undergraduates were encountered with terminations and delays of professional examinations. These alterations were on topmost of other tasks the COVID-19 pandemic carried out for instance not roaming, covered faces with masks and specifically segregation. This interruption of normal life was a major cause of mental health disaster and it is no surprise that medicine and healthcare undergraduate has had high rates of psychological effects including hopelessness, stress and suicidal thoughts. This study aimed to investigate the unmediated connection of anxiety and stress related mental health decline and suicide among medical and nonmedical undergraduates during the pandemic of covid-19.
mental health; Depression; Anxiety; COVID-19 fear; COVID-19 stress; COVID-19 suicide