Abstract

For every fatal shooting in the United States, detailed information from reports of coroner or medical examiners, police departments, and other sources is recorded in the National Violent Death Reporting System. There is no such system in place for nonfatal shootings, which far outnumber fatalities. Hospital data systems are in place that could, with some improvements, provide access to reliable local, state and national estimates of firearm injuries. Such estimates are possible because most firearms injuries are treated in hospitals, and hospitals routinely assign "external cause of injury" codes to all injury encounters. The CDC supervises a number of data systems that centralize hospital data. Challenges currently being addressed are public access, timeliness, and accuracy of coding of intent. (Hospitals misclassify many firearm assaults as accidents.) Law enforcement agencies provide detailed data on shootings in criminal circumstances, including shootings that are not treated in a hospital. The FBI's Uniform Crime Reports (UCR) system aggregates data from agencies. The FBI instituted a radical reform of this system beginning in 2021, resulting in a sharp agency participation drop that prevents valid national estimates. The reform requires agencies to report incident-level data instead of summary counts, which is all that was required for the previous 90 years. There are ongoing efforts to increase participation in the new system and restore its former status as the leading source of national crime estimates. In the meantime, data on nonfatal gunshot cases are available from a number of police departments. We discuss additional reforms needed to generate timely, accurate, publicly accessible data from hospitals and police.

