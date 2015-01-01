Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the associations of childhood sexual abuse and historical intimate partner violence with body mass index and diabetes among mid-age women. Data from 5782 participants in the 1946-51 cohort of the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health were used. The association of abuse reported to have occurred before 1996 with body mass index and incident diabetes during 20 years of follow-up were examined using longitudinal logistic regression. Women who experienced childhood sexual abuse only, historical intimate partner violence only, or both forms of abuse had higher risk of obesity compared to women who did not experience either form of abuse. The associations between experiencing childhood sexual abuse only, historical intimate partner violence only, or both forms of abuse and incident diabetes (adjusted odds ratios, AOR = 1.28, 95%CI = 1.00, 1.65, AOR = 1.27 (1.02, 1.58) and AOR = 1.74 (1.27, 2.38) respectively) were attenuated by adding body mass index and other variables in the model (AOR = 1.16, 95%CI = 0.90, AOR = 1.49, 1.17 (0.94, 1.46) and AOR = 1.41 (1.03, 1.95) respectively) compared with women who did not experience abuse. The clinical implication is that awareness of a woman's early life experience of abuse may provide insight into managing her weight and risk of diabetes.

