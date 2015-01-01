Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying behavior in residency is common, with prevalence rates ranging from 10% to 48%. Negative acts adversely impact junior physicians. The aims of this study were to examine (a) gender differences in experiences of bullying and/or negative acts while working as a medical resident, (b) residents' perceptions of injunctive (ie, approval of) and descriptive (ie, behavior) norms related to reporting bullying behaviors, and (c) whether greater self-other differences predict greater engagement in reporting bullying behavior by others in the workplace.



METHODS: Self-report surveys were administered to family medicine, internal medicine, surgical, and emergency medicine residents (N=61).



RESULTS: Female residents reported experiencing significantly more bullying than males. Overall, resident physicians held inaccurate beliefs, and thought other residents reported bullying more often than they did. Finally, the degree of inaccuracy was associated with reporting bullying behavior.



CONCLUSION: These findings are an initial indication that normative interventions may be applicable with this population. In a field that struggles with high rates of burnout, finding ways to improve the culture of an organization may assist with addressing at least part of these systemic issues.

