Citation
Heradstveit O, Nilsen SA, Breivik K, Bakken A, Haug T, Stormark KM. Scand. J. Public Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35799454
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The aim of the present study was to examine the factor structure and reliability of a six-item scale of rule-breaking behaviour, and to test for measurement invariance across gender, age, survey year and geographical location.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; psychometric properties; measurement invariance; confirmatory factor analysis; Ungdata; Rule-breaking behaviour