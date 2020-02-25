|
Citation
|
Del Casale A, Modesti MN, Lai C, Ciacchella C, Veneziani G, Barchielli B, Ferracuti S, Napoli C, Pompili M. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35802171
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: We hypothesized that during the 2020 pandemic there has been a significant change along the year, depending on the SARS-CoV-2 impact on the population and varying difficulties implied in the norms that were adopted to embank the pandemic. Our objectives were to verify how the phenomenon of domestic violence has evolved and changed along 2020, and to clarify if these changes were correlated to the evolution of the pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; COVID-19 pandemic; Family violence; Gender violence; Quarantine